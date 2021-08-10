Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market: High Uptake of Prebiotic-based Food Products to Reduce Obesity Draws More Demand

The global prebiotics ingredient market is likely to present a stiff competition because of several players operating in the industry. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the key companies in the industry are focusing in improving their products with the help of research and development. These strategies are likely to keep the companies ahead in the competition and will help them gain more shares in the coming years. Some of the key vendors in the market that operate with prebiotics ingredient are Cargill Incorporated, Cosucra Warcoing S.A., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V., and BENEO GmbH,

The global prebiotics ingredient market is expected to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The estimated worth of global prebiotics ingredient was US$3,512.8 mn by 2017 and is expected to attain revenue value of US$ 7,687.9 mn by the end of 2025. According to source segment, prebiotic ingredients market is led by root segment. It held 46.5% market share during 2017. Geographically, Asia pacific is the leading region compared to other region due to China. China is expected to lead with a CAGR of 11.1% during 2017 to 2025.

The rise in demand for functional food ingredient in everyday food is expected to boost the market for prebiotic ingredient market. Health savvy consumers are engaging in food based with natural ingredient for a healthy lifestyle. Increase in disposable cash has led to increase in purchasing power thus increasing the demand for prebiotics ingredients. The key players in market are engaging in research and development to increase the nutritional value of food to deliver better and healthy food products to the customers. Prebiotics help in reducing obesity and has various health benefits, these factors are benefiting the market for prebiotics ingredients. According to World Health Organization, there has been decline in obesity level due to consumption of prebiotic based products. This is leading to a sizeable increase in demand for the same. The increase in demand for functional food ingredient in daily diet will bring growth opportunities and positive influence in the global prebiotic ingredients market. The awareness among consumers regarding health and health benefiting food will also increase the sales of prebiotic based products. The market is expected to witness an increasing demand due to increased awareness about consumption of prebiotics and probiotics. The prebiotics companies are also engaging in spreading awareness around the globe.

The lack of knowledge among customers about the basic difference between prebiotics and probiotics will be hampering the growth of the market. The global market of prebiotic ingredients will be largely affected due to this factor. The fruitful marketing of probiotics as a health enhancer as compared to prebiotics is negatively affecting the growth of prebiotic products in the market. The expensive cost involved in the research and development of prebiotic ingredient will hamper the growth of market. Manufacturing of prebiotic ingredients are also very expensive thus leading to sluggish growth in the market.