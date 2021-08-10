Global Skin Care Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Skin care products are used extensively by the population for maintaining and improving the appearance of face and other body parts.
The face skincare product segment accounted for the largest share of the skincare products market during 2017. These products include skin-brightening creams, anti-aging creams, face moisturizers, toners, cleansers, face masks, face scrubs, and sun protection creams. Additionally, the demand for natural and organic skincare products is high owing to an increased number of health-conscious customers across the globe.
During 2017, the offline segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. The offline distribution channel also consists of drugstores, salons and spas, department stores, and medical care institutes.
The global Skin Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Skin Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skin Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
L’Oreal
P&G
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Unilever
Johnson & Johnson
Beiersdorf
Amway
BABOR
Clarins
LVMH
Coty
Kao
Revlon
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Chanel
New Avon
Amore Pacific Group
LG Group
Kanabo
Oriflame Cosmetics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Face Skincare Products
Body Care Products
Segment by Application
Retail Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Skin Care Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Skin Care
1.2 Skin Care Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Skin Care Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Face Skincare Products
1.2.3 Body Care Products
1.3 Skin Care Segment by Application
1.3.1 Skin Care Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Retail Stores
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.4 Global Skin Care Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Skin Care Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Skin Care Market Size
1.5.1 Global Skin Care Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Skin Care Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Skin Care Business
7.1 L’Oreal
7.1.1 L’Oreal Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 L’Oreal Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 P&G
7.2.1 P&G Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 P&G Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Estee Lauder
7.3.1 Estee Lauder Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Estee Lauder Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Shiseido
7.4.1 Shiseido Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Shiseido Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Unilever
7.5.1 Unilever Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Unilever Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Johnson & Johnson
7.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Beiersdorf
7.7.1 Beiersdorf Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Beiersdorf Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Amway
7.8.1 Amway Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Amway Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 BABOR
7.9.1 BABOR Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 BABOR Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Clarins
7.10.1 Clarins Skin Care Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Skin Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Clarins Skin Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 LVMH
7.12 Coty
7.13 Kao
7.14 Revlon
7.15 Colgate-Palmolive Company
7.16 Chanel
7.17 New Avon
7.18 Amore Pacific Group
7.19 LG Group
7.20 Kanabo
7.21 Oriflame Cosmetics
Continued…..
