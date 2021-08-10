Global Tea Market to Register 2.80% CAGR from 2014-2020 owing to Increasing Popularity of Green Tea Worldwide

This report covers the analysis and forecast of the tea market on a global, regional and country level. The study provides historic data of the years 2005 to 2016 along with forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn). It provides a decisive view of the tea market by segmenting it based on product, type, and regional demand. Application segments have been analyzed based on current trends and future potential.

The tea market has been estimated from 2017 to 2025 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn). Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These have been further sub-segmented into countries and regions with relevance to the market.

The study covers the drivers and restraints governing the dynamics of the tea market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the tea market on the global, regional and country level. The global tea market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. Prices of tea vary in each region and country as a result of the demand-supply scenario in the particular region and the country. Hence, a similar volume-to value ratio does not follow for each individual region and country. Individual pricing of tea for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market value on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into segments in each region.

The report provides the size of the tea market in 2005 and the forecast for the next twenty years up to 2025. The size of the global tea market is provided in terms of both volume and value. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market value for regions is in US$ Mn. The market size and forecast for each product segment is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with value being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized type of tea in each region has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Demand for tea has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for tea.

The global tea market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding value. Prices considered for calculation of value are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from tea. We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global tea market, split into regions and countries.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Some of the leading market players in the tea market are Kusmi Tea (France), Tata Global Beverages (India), Davids Tea (Canada), Unilever Plc. (U.K.), Tea Forte (United States), Starbucks (United States), Associated British Foods Plc. (Twinings) (U.K.), and Peet’s Coffee & Tea (United States) among others.