Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2026: A Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments

Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market – Overview

The “Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”, report provides analysis of the hybrid additive-manufacturing machines market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the hybrid additive-manufacturing machines market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market , in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and Thousand Units), across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for hybrid additive-manufacturing machines at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units), from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global hybrid additive-manufacturing machines market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints for hybrid additive-manufacturing machines during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global hybrid additive-manufacturing machines market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the hybrid additive-manufacturing machines market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global hybrid additive-manufacturing machines market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including application and vertical. Based on application, the market is segmented into repair, production, and prototype. Furthermore, based on vertical, the market is divided into heavy industry, automotive, aerospace, medical, energy, electronics, and others.

Global Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These helps us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also helps to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines market: Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as DMG MORI Co., Ltd., Mazak Corporation, Stratasys Ltd, voxeljet AG, Optomec, SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG, Matsuura Machinery Corporation, and Renishaw Plc. These are some of the well-established players engaged in the introduction of innovative products in the market. For instance, in June 2016, Matsuura Machinery Corporation introduced Matsuura LUMEX Avance-60 model into the market, which can build parts in 3D at a speed of 36 cubic centimeters per hour in its standard mode. The company claims that this model is ideal for manufacturing intricate components that cannot be manufactured by conventional methods of manufacturing.

Global Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines Market

The Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines Market, by Application

Repair

Production

Prototype

The Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines market, by Vertical

Heavy Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Energy

Electronics

Others

