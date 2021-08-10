Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market Likely to Emerge at US$ 36.1 Bn over a Period of 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Overview

This report on the global Industrial gearbox and gear motors market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the industrial gearbox and gear motors market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Million Units) across different geographies.

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth in wind-power generation capacity over the past few decades has been amplified by the decline in the cost of components used in turbines, including the cost of gearboxes. The cost of wind-turbine gearboxes has decreased considerably over the years. The average cost of a gearbox unit has declined due to the improvements in gearbox technology and reduction in manufacturing costs. The growing trend of vertical integration of gearbox manufacturing by wind turbine suppliers is also assisting the cause. Investment in discrete manufacturing sectors such as packaging, plastics, automotive, and unit material handling are expected to create sales opportunities for industrial gearboxes and gear motors. The manufacturing of mass-produced automobiles typically relies on conveyors and equipment to bring the parts and assemblies to a location where robots or workers are tasked with a specific function in the elaborate process of assembling a car or truck. These electric motors are often connected directly to gearboxes as gear motors and are used for driving conveyors, lifts, robot arms, etc. Machines used in the packaging industry must deliver high performance in often demanding environments. High speed and accurate and repeatable movements are necessary in environments where temperature, pressure, and loads can place a strain on electromechanical components, including packaging gear.

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Key Segments

The industrial gearbox and gear motors market has been segmented based on product type, gear type, power, industry, and geography. Based on product, the market has been classified into gearbox and gear motors. Gear type is divided into helical, bevel, worm, planetary, and others (spur, spiral etc.). By power, gear motors are segmented into up to 7.5 Kw, 7.5 kW to 75 Kw, and above 75 Kw; By industry, the market is classified into Food & Beverage, Wind Power, Metals & Mining, Cement & Aggregates, Automotive, Material Handling, Construction, Chemicals, Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power), and Others (Marine, Rubber, & Plastics etc.). Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the industrial gearbox and gear motors market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows workflow in the industrial gearbox and gear motors market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report. It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global industrial gearbox and gear motors market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the industrial gearbox and gear motors market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global industrial gearbox and gear motors market include SEW-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Siemens AG, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A, Winergy, Bauer Gear Motor GmbH, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, and ABB Ltd.

The global industrial gearbox and gear motors market is segmented as below:

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market, by Product

Gearbox

Gear Motors

Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market, by Gear Type

Helical

Bevel

Worm

Planetary

Others (Spur, Spiral, etc.)

Global Industrial Gear Motors Market, by Power

Up to 7.5 Kw

5 Kw to 75 Kw

Above 75 Kw

Global Industrial Gear Motors Market, by Industry

Food & Beverage

Wind Power

Metals & Mining

Cement & Aggregates

Automotive

Material Handling

Construction

Chemicals

Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

Others (Marine, Rubber, & Plastics etc.)

