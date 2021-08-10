Mobility Aid Devices Market : Competitive Dynamics In Global Industry 2019-2026

Mobility Aid Devices Market: Overview

Mobility aid devices are designed to assist the elderly and disabled population having difficulty in moving around. These products are also useful in home care settings to transfer patients who have difficulty in moving. These products are gaining popularity across the globe due to significant technological advancements. For example, a powered wheelchair offers many features such as conventional joystick, finger control, touchpad control, sip and puff drive control, and wafer boards making the product more convenient to use. Increase in the global geriatric population drives demand for mobility aid devices.

The global mobility aid devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global mobility aid devices market.

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global mobility aid devices market has been segmented based on product and end-user. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking aids, and mobility lifts. The wheelchairs segment has been bifurcated into manual and powered. The mobility scooters segment has been categorized into boot scooters, mid-size scooters, and road scooters. The walking aids segment has been divided into crutches, canes, and walkers. Based on end-user, the global mobility aid devices market has been classified into home care settings, hospitals & nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global mobility aid devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global mobility aid devices market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Ottobock, Investor AB (Patricia Industries-Permobil), Medical Depot, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., GF Health Products, Inc., Merits Co. Ltd., and MEYRA Group.

The global mobility aid devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by Product

Wheelchairs

Manual

Power

Mobility Scooters

Boot Scooter

Midsize Scooter

Road Scooter

Walking Aids

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Mobility Lifts

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by End-user

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

