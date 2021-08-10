Morcellators Market – Increase in Number of Bone Injuries to Spur the Market Growth

Morcellators are class II medical devices used during laparoscopic procedures. The device cuts tissues into smaller pieces, which can be removed with the help of laparoscopes. Morcellation is a minimally invasive surgery which allows surgeons to perform various surgeries with a small incision, reducing the recovery time. The procedure is considered to be an alternative to traditional invasive abdominal surgery, and is designed to facilitate large tissue removal through a small incision. Rather than opening up the abdomen and making large cuts into the muscular area, surgeons prefer morcellation during hysterectomy and laparoscopic procedures to speed up the recovery time, and eliminate pain & post-surgical complications.

Rise in preference for minimally invasive gynecological and other surgical procedures, and increase in awareness among the population about advanced surgical tools are the major factors likely to boost the growth of the morcellators market during the forecast period. The U.S. FDA issued warning and restrictions for the use of morcellators in 2014, estimating that one in every 350 women undergoing a hysterectomy with a power morcellator are diagnosed with some undetected leiomyosarcoma cells. Due to the demonstrated risk of spread of cancer in women undergoing hysterectomy using morcellator, the FDA recommended that morcellators should no longer be used during myomectomy or hysterectomy. This is expected to restrain the global morcellators market from 2018 to 2026.

The global morcellators market can be segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into manual morcellators and power morcellators. The power morcellators segment can be divided into laparoscopic morcellators and hysteroscopy morcellators. The power morcellators segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, attributed to the faster recovery time associated with surgeries done with power morcellators and rise in patient pool for hysterectomy procedures. However, small clumps of cancerous tissues could be left behind in the abdominal cavity after the use of power morcellators, which can result in the cancer spreading to otherwise healthy tissues.

This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the power morcellators segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the market can be classified into uterine fibroids, hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, and others. The hysteroscopy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to increase in number of women undergoing hysteroscopy procedures and technological advancements in the surgical tools. The uterine fibroids segment has witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to increase in usage of morcellators in the removal of cancerous tissues. In terms of end-user, the global morcellators market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the availability of well-qualified and trained health care professionals in hospitals and improved reimbursement policies of multispecialty hospitals.

Geographically, the global morcellators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The market in the region is driven by increase in investments in the health care sector, and strategic presence of key companies in the U.S. and Canada. The region is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period due to rise in awareness among the population about technological advancements in surgical tools, and increase in preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Attempts being made by companies to overcome the spread of cancer due to usage of power morcellators is likely to boost the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players in the global morcellators market are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.), Karl Storz GmbH & Co., C. R. Bard, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Cook Urological, Inc., among others.

