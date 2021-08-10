Nanomedicine Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
Nanomedicine is the medical application of nanotechnology.Nanomedicine ranges from the medical applications of nanomaterials and biological devices, to nanoelectronic biosensors, and even possible future applications of molecular nanotechnology such as biological machines.
As per the WHO factsheet, cancer is found to be one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity worldwide, with approximately 14 million new cases in 2012 and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths. Thus, demand for nanomedicine in order to curb such high incidence rate is expected to boost market progress during the forecast period.
Potential pipeline of products based on the nanomolecules and associated technologies are anticipated to drive market with potential avenues of growth. Presence of around 40% of products in phase II of clinical development, is anticipated to result in a number of key commercialization over the coming decade influencing revenue generation over the forecast period. The customized treatment options available for eradication of genetic abnormalities also makes this technology a substantial option for precision medicine.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth through to 2025 as a result of rise in number of research grants and increase in demand for prophylaxis of life-threatening diseases. Moreover, rise in the number of venture capital investors from developing economies of this region and increasing international research collaborations are anticipated to propel growth in nanotechnology-based healthcare industry.
The key players covered in this study
Combimatrix
Ablynx
Abraxis Bioscience
Celgene
Mallinckrodt
Arrowhead Research
GE Healthcare
Merck
Pfizer
Nanosphere
Epeius Biotechnologies
Cytimmune Sciences
Nanospectra Biosciences
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Quantum dots
Nanoparticles
Nanoshells
Nanotubes
Nanodevices
Market segment by Application, split into
Segmentation encompasses oncology
Infectious diseases
Cardiology
Orthopedics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
