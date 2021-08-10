North Latin America Weatherization Services Market 2020: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Weatherization is a process of sealing the cracks and insulating the walls and windows to stop air and heat from getting through. It is a service provided at low cost to the tenant or owner of a home. Weatherization services consist of cost-effective energy efficiency measures for residential and multifamily housing with low-income residents. It reduces the building energy use by 36%. The benefits of weatherization includes reducing the energy bills of recipients for a long period of time. Some measures, such as insulating walls or roofs, can provide savings for a house for 30 years or more. There was a significant increase of around 1 million weatherized home from year 2012 to 2013. Americans spend 30% of their annual income in energy bills and with the help of weatherization those bills can be reduced up to 50%. Other benefits includes reduced environmental impact, improved indoor air quality, lowers heating and cooling costs, makes your home more energy efficient, makes your home safer and healthier etc. More efficient heating and cooling equipment can provide cost saving for 10-15 years.

Weatherization services can be segmented by type and by applications. On the basis of type, it can be segmented as, Attic Insulation, Sidewall Insulation, Perimeter/Rim Joist/Floor Treatment, and Health & Safety Inspections. On the basis of application it can be segmented as, Window and Door frame, Air conditioner, Heating and Cooling Duct, Ventilator and Siding, Gutter and Downspouts. Some of the major trends in weatherization services are, focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy, education and training related to these activities.

Basic weatherization work includes Sealing drafts and air leaks, improving the efficiency of your heating system, Hot water heater tank blankets, Adding insulation installing other energy-saving devices etc. Weatherization today covers a complete series of energy efficiency measures that are based on detailed analyses of individual homes. These analyses take the whole-house approach, which maximizes energy and saves dollar. Because of this vital approach and analyses, weatherization has become a leader in advancing home energy science and helps to boost a new industry, providing home energy efficiency services to the wider public. Other factors which promotes the growth of weatherization are, reduced use of energy and increased saving, reduced pollution due to low energy consumption, increased comfort level because of safety measures, government energy grants, and tax rebates, etc.

Some of the global players in weatherization services are Green Home Inspections & Energy Audits, Inc., Home Insulation Company, Go Green Squads, American AWS, and M&M Weatherization Company. These key players provide various services such as air sealing, insulating of attic and walls, installing energy star windows and doors, duct testing and sealing, home energy audits, blower door testing, furnace and water heater safety test, sealing air leaks, Provide information about maintenance and energy conservation and many other services.

These companies exercise various strategies to be competitive in the market such as competitive prices, business expansion through partnership for example Home Insulation Company is in partnership with RESNET (Residential Energy Service Network), use of latest technologies to reduce air infiltration and to apply insulation, , use of quality products in order to offer quality services, for instance, Green Home uses 2-Part Closed Cell Spray Foam which has the highest R-value ( measure of thermal resistance used in the building and construction industry) on the market which is used for roof tiles, wall cavities etc., recruitment of highly trained employees and lot more other strategies. These strategies help these companies to grow in this competitive market and mark their significance presence in weatherization service market.