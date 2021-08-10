Prescribed Health Apps Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Prescribed Health Apps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Health apps are new mobile applications that assist patients to manage their medical condition on real time basis by feed the information back to the professionals. The application acts as a central data collection point connected to a third-party electronic device that can directly monitor individuals physical and medical health.

The prescribed health apps assist in managing specific issue such as recovering from surgery and managing cancer related pain. These health applications allow monitoring patients daily routine by the professionals for critical health issues. All the medical records of a patient can be stored in a single device. Health apps gives ordinary people access to reliable healthcare information and have provide consumers with empowerment in healthcare.

In 2018, the global Prescribed Health Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Prescribed Health Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prescribed Health Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BioTelemetry

AirStrip Technologies

LifeWatch

Sanofi

Apple

IHealth Lab

Cerner Corporation

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IOS

Androids

Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

Disease Management

Fitness

Nutrition & Diet

Medication Adherence

Lifestyle Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Prescribed Health Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Prescribed Health Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prescribed Health Apps are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

