Residential Dishwashers Market 2020: Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast

The rising penetration levels of household appliances has led consumers more privy about the benefits of using dishwashers. The demand for residential dishwashers has been radically influenced by the changing consumer preferences with respect to sanitisation devices. Sanitising the utensils by lowering the germination of bacteria has been observed as the primary feature influencing the global adoption of residential dishwashers. Additionally, the need to save time in cleaning utensils is one of the most prominent foodservice trend favouring the surge in demand for residential dishwashers in restaurants.

The growth in the sales of dishwashing appliances can be traced by the benefits of cleaning utensils under a wide range of rinse temperatures. The domination of women workforce in residential as well as commercial settings has also promoted the use of dishwashers that lower physical effort and bolster cleaning efficiency.

Residential Dishwashers: Market Dynamics

The emerging importance towards regularly cleaning kitchen countertops, sinks, the dishes and cookware before preparing and serving food as well as between each use is driving the demand for residential dishwashers. The key drivers supplementing the growth of the global market for residential dishwashers include,

Awareness of foodborne diseases

To prevent outbreak of foodborne diseases, sanitising dishwashers have been extensively used in commercial as well as household kitchens.

The need for efficient sanitising cycle

Traditional cleaning cycles do not assure thorough sanitisation, therefore the multiple cleansing mechanism in dishwashers has fuelled its adoption in residential kitchens.

Modern retail expansion

Commercial kitchens and counters are witnessing smart convergence, which involves automation of several activities. In order to fasten the purchases of efficient kitchen devices, e-Commerce and other modern retail mechanisms are incorporated, thereby surging the sales of kitchen appliances such as the dishwashers.

On the other hand, the dynamics of the global residential dishwashers market has been considerable affected by restraints such as the low acceptance among consumers living in traditional clout and high prices of residential dishwashers. The demand for residential dishwashers has been limited to urban areas, as relatively-remote and underprivileged areas have been experiencing shortfall of basic necessities such as water, electricity and cleansing materials, which are prerequisite to the function of any dishwasher.

Global Residential Dishwashers Market: Segmentation

The global market for residential dishwashers is segmented on the basis of product-type and application. Based on the type of dishwashing product, the market is segmented into,

Built-in Dishwashers

Counter Top Dishwashers

Drawer Dishwashers

Freestanding Dishwashers

The application-wise segmentation of the global residential dishwashers market includes,

Residential applications

Food service applications

HoReCa (Hotel/Restaurants/Café)

Regional Outlook

Furthermore, the global market for residential dishwashers is also classified on according to the key geographical regions in the world. Owing to the consumerism reforms in countries such as India, China, Australia, Brazil, Thailand and Singapore, the growth of the demand for residential dishwashers is expected to surge in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. North America and Europe will continue leading the market share as dishwashing products have been the conventional devices for cleaning utensils in the US and UK. However, APAC countries such as India and Japan will record higher growth in terms of sales.

Competitive Landscape

The key companies in the global market for residential dishwashers include, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Sears Brands LLC., IFB Industries Ltd., Whirlpool, Heartland Appliances, LG Electronics, AB Electrolux, and Danby Group, among others. The emerging partnerships and mergers in the home appliances industries have forced several leading dishwasher manufacturers to enhance their products and expand their product range. Whirpool’s “6th Sense Technology” dishwasher is a great example of product enhancement as it can connect to a Wi-Fi network and provide smart grid system for commercial as well as residential dishwashing needs.

