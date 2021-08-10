Running Watches Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the Running Watches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Running Watches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 13400 million US$ in 2023, from 9800 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple Inc.

Fitbit

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Casio

Polar

Motorola/Lenovo

TomTom

Xiaomi

Timex

Nokia

Soleus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Others

