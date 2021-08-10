Shared Storage Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Shared Storage Solutions Market – Overview

A storage resource that can be shared or accessed by multiple users is known as a shared storage. Shared storage is mostly used in enterprise IT environments where there is a need to share central storage infrastructure between multiple users at once across an organization’s network. Classically, shared storage is in the form of storage area network (SAN), network attached storage (NAS), software designed storage, storage server, and cloud storage. To access data within the shared storage, it is essential that users authenticate themselves on the central storage server, shared storage medium, or a storage management application. Once authenticated, users can access, modify, and create data to/from the shared storage, based on their permission level.

Shared storage solutions are used so that the shared storage can be directly accessed over the local network or through file transfer protocol. (FTP) Shared storage can be accessed through the Internet with a storage management application or through programmatic access using an application programming interface (API). Shared storage is a platform used for file storage that is accessible to all the users in a network. It avoids duplication and allows simultaneous access to multiple users. Processes are streamlined and the risk of conflicting backups is eliminated as only one server exists for all the data, backup, and archiving.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8226

Shared Storage Solutions Market- Drivers and Restraints

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the shared storage solutions market are increased reliability and higher availability of shared storage solutions and their advanced data features. Increased reliability and higher availability of shared storage solutions minimize downtime and offer better scalability. Advanced data features are designed as specialized storage solutions to store data in an effective and reliable manner.

The shared storage solutions market is currently dominated by a few major firms controlling a majority of the industry share. Key players include Dell EMC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Hewlett Packard Enterprise has recently started offering new shared storage solutions specifically for small- and mid-sized businesses. Through this strategy HPE has targeted the least tapped area of the market as most shared storage providers offer solutions for large scale industries. Dell EMC is expected to account for a dominant share in the shared storage solutions market in the coming years.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8226

Shared Storage Solutions Market – Segmentation

North America is expected to dominate the shared storage solutions market due to the presence of a large number of service providers in the region. North America is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Most companies have now started to focus on Asia Pacific due to the rapid technological advancements and digital transformation taking place across the region.

The IT & telecommunications industry is expected to be the primary contributor to the shared storage solutions market as it is the sole solution provider. Nevertheless, other industries such as media and entertainment; transportation and logistics; banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); and many more are also likely to use shared storage solutions to run their daily operations faster and more efficiently. Every industry is moving toward digitization and automation in more and more operational areas. Shared storage solutions are expected to help industries in this shift. They are also anticipated to help manage costs.

The shared storage solutions market is expected to strengthen during the forecast period. Given the aggressive rivalry in the shared storage solutions market and the projects already underway, more operators are expected to come forward to seriously evaluate different options for shared storage solutions.

View Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8226/shared-storage-solutions-global-market-research-reports

Shared Storage Solutions Market – Key Players

In the media and entertainment industry, shared storage solutions offer supreme scalability, media performance, more flexible systems management, and reliability to accelerate production in the most media-intensive broadcast, education, video post, and corporate environments. Some of the major players in the shared storage solutions market are Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Archion Technologies, 1 Beyond, Inc., Facilis Technology, Studio Network Solutions, LLC, and Avid Technology, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]