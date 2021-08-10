Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Reach a Valuation of US$2.6 bn by the End of 2024

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Overview

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is an intestinal disorder associated with malabsorption due to the lack of functional intestine. SBS can be congenital or an acquired condition which can be observed in patients in whom nearly half of the small intestine has been removed due to underlying disease condition. In certain instances, a major part of the large intestine is removed through surgeries that might result in SBS in the patients. The major causes of SBS in infants include necrotizing enterocolitis, intestinal atresia, gastroschisis, and malrotation with volvulus, among others.

In adults, SBS is observed in Crohn’s disease, radiation enteritis, and mesenteric ischemia, among others. The medications prescribed for the treatment of SBS include teduglutide and growth hormones (aid in intestinal absorption), proton pump inhibitors (used to treat gastric acid secretions), and anti-diarrheal (to treat the primary symptom of SBS, i.e., diarrhea). As the patients with SBS have lost major part of the intestine, retaining nutrients in such patients through oral nutrition becomes difficult. Hence parenteral nutrition is the preferred mode of treatment in these patients.

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Research Methodologies

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of drugs employed in the treatment of short bowel syndrome in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases.

The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for drug class, and geography for the period 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each drug class was calculated by considering prevalence rate of short bowel syndrome, the cost of the drugs, reimbursement scenario, drug availability, patent expiries, and adoption rate of the drugs, across all the geographies.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on drug class, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the short bowel syndrome market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides value chain analysis of the market that describes the sequence of activities involved, from identification of the market need to their final reach to the end users.

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Scope of the Study

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the short bowel syndrome market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the short bowel syndrome market report are Ardelyx, Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., GLyPharma Therapeutic, Inc., Merck KGaA, Naia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nutrinia Ltd., OxThera, Sancilio & Company, Inc., Shire plc, and Zealand Pharma A/S, among others.

