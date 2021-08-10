Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Glass Market Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 | Top Key Players -Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., AGC Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Guardian Industries, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar Inc., Q CELLS, First Solar, Yingli Solar, ReneSola Ltd., SunPower Corporation
Solar photovoltaic (PV) glass is a technology that incorporates transparent semiconductor-based photovoltaic cells, known as solar cells, enabling the conversion of sunlight into electricity. These solar cells are embedded between two glass panes and are used for PV applications in either crystalline silicon or thin film form. For crystalline silicon solar cells, solar PV cells use ultra-clear figured glass as cover, while for thin film solar cells, super clear float glass is used.
The power generated from the solar PV cells reduces carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions, and also ensures energy cost savings. Additionally, the increasing environmental concerns has led to the growing shift towards renewable energy sources, which is likely to boost the growth of solar PV glass market during the forecast period (2017-2023).
The increasing solar PV installations across various nations including Mexico, India, Pakistan, Italy, Spain, the UK and South-East Asia is expected to boost the demand of solar PV glass during the forecast period. Moreover, the favorable government norms such as Kyoto Protocol Act focusing on promoting the usage of solar PV panels thereby reducing the carbon emissions is expected to further propel the market for solar PV glass during the forecast period.
The global solar PV glass market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to the increasing disposable incomes, shift towards renewable energy sources owing to the increasing environment concerns and rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging nations such as China, India, Russia and Brazil. Based on application, utility segment is projected to generate the highest revenue in global solar PV glass market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Annealed
Toughened/tempered
By Technology
Float
Pattern
By End-Use
Crystalline silicon module
Amorphous silicon / CdTe module
Thin-film CIS / CIGS module
By Application
Residential
Non-residential
Utilities
GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K.
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Pakistan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
