Superfinishing Stones Market : In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Historical Data and Verifiable Projections about Market Size 2026

Superfinishing is a high precision process employed to enhance the surface finish of a work piece (final product). The process eliminates blemishes that occur during grinding operations. Superfinishing operations often employ mineral oil as a lubricating product for smooth processing, prevention of abrasive loading (which can cause abrasions and further damages the product), and improvement of final finishing.

Superfinishing stones are typically vitrified bonded grinding stones that are treated with different materials for better performance. They can also be kept untreated. Manufacturing process of superfinishing stones includes vitrified bonding, rubber bonding, resin bonding, and flexible PVA bonding. Superfinishing stones are commonly employed in superfinishing of consumer electronics, precision machine parts, and auto parts where ultra-precision and high accuracy are required. Manufacturers also offer recommendation on the usage of certain superfinishing stone for specific applications.

Superfinishing Stones Market: Key Segments

Different types of abrasive materials, such as aluminum oxide and silicon carbide, are used as superfinishing stones. These stones are available in a range of grit size and hardness. For instance, Nortan, one of the leading abrasives manufacturer, offers superfinishing stones in the range of A (soft) to R (hard). Superfinishing stones are used in different fabrication processes such as roughing, semi-finishing, finishing, and polishing. Various types of stones with different sizes, shapes, hardness, structures, bonding types, and treatments are used for varying processes. Superfinishing stones can also be manufactured based on specifications required by end-use industries.

Superfinishing stones are used in applications such as superfinishing tracks of bearings, finishing of rollers and shafts, piston pins, high pressure hydraulic cylinders, shock absorber components, textile and printing rolls, camshaft lobes, fuel injector components, and transmission components. Certain factors need to be considered while selecting the type of superfinishing stone for a specific application. Sometimes, superfinishing stones undergo treatment with sulfur, oil, resins, wax, etc. Structure of superfinishing stones can be open, closed, or porous. Recommendation of superfinishing stone for a specific application is based on material composition of stone, type of bond, shape & size, hardness, grit size, treatment, component (work piece) material, and final required finish.

Superfinishing Stones Market: Trends & Demands

Increase in requirement of superfinishing stones in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the market. Superfinishing stones are largely employed in surface finishing of automobiles. Rise in demand for advanced technology-based machineries is expected to propel the superfinishing stones market. Superfinishing stones are used to provide smooth finish to various tools and machineries. Regular maintenance of workshops is further estimated to boost the superfinishing stones market. Rise in demand for superfinishing stones in aerospace, machine tool, foundry, metal fabrication, and welding industries is also projected to drive the superfinishing stones market.

Based on material, the superfinishing stones market can be bifurcated into aluminum oxide and silicon carbide. In terms of end-use industry, the market can be divided into machinery, electrical & electronics, transportation, metal fabrication, and others (including construction, medical devices, power generation, and cleaning & maintenance).