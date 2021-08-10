Vaginal Specula Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects By 2026

Vaginal speculum is a metallic device used to open the orifice of vagina, inspect the vaginal wall and cervix, and collect cervical cells for Pap smear test, a diagnostic examination for cervical cancer in women. An annual pelvic examination is prescribed for women (older than 21 years and sexually active) for mandatory screening of cervical cancer. However, the number of annual pelvic examinations have decreased due to discomfort in the cervical wall. Currently, two types of vaginal specula are available in the market: bi-valve Graves specula and Patton specula. The bi-valve Graves specula opens anteriorly toward the bladder. Usage of Patton specula is low and it is primarily used for obese patients.

The global vaginal specula market is driven by increase in incidence of cervical cancer among women, high rate of diagnosis and treatment for cervical cancer, improvement in health care infrastructure, government initiatives for cervical cancer screening programs, and low cost. Risk of infection and stringent regulatory landscape are likely to restrain the global vaginal specula market during the forecast period. Recurrent research, mergers and acquisitions among key players, and technological advancements present significant opportunities in the global vaginal specula market during the forecast period.

Several types of vaginal specula are available in the market depending upon application, usage, type of blade, type of material and end-user. In terms of usage, the global vaginal specula market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held the largest market share, as disposable vaginal specula have shown low risk of infection. Based on type of blade, the market can be classified into one blade, two blades, and three blades, and others. In terms of type of material, the global vaginal specula market can be categorized into plastic, stainless steel, chrome, and others. Based on application, the global market can be divided into diagnostic and surgery. In terms of end-user, the global vaginal specula market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global vaginal specula market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to Globocan, 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer were reported in the U.S. in 2017. North America held the largest market share in 2017. The market in the region is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of cervical cancer, high rate of diagnosis and treatment rate of cervical cancer, well-established health care infrastructure, favorable medical reimbursement, government initiatives for cervical cancer screening programs and presence of key market players. Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2017.

The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a higher growth rate than North America. Rise in number of cervical cancer cases, high diagnosis and treatment rate of cervical cancer in Western Europe, well-established health care infrastructure in Western Europe, strong presence of market leaders in Western Europe will likely to drive the growth of the vaginal specula market in Europe during forecast period.. However, low cervical cancer screening rate in Eastern Europe is likely to restrain the vaginal scapula market in Europe during the forecast period. Asia Pacific held the third largest market share in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026, owing to increase in cases of cervical cancer, developing health care infrastructure, presence of market leaders in Asia Pacific, and presence of large number of domestic players. Low cervical cancer screening rate, low rates of diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer, and inadequate health care infrastructure are likely to hamper the growth of the vaginal scapula market in Latin America and Middle East & Asia.

Key players in the global vaginal specula market are Welch Allyn, BD, CooperSurgical, Inc., Aesculap AG (Partner of B. Braun Melsungen AG), STERIS Corporation, B?çakc?lar A.?, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Medicon, Pelican Feminine Healthcare, Plasti-med Medikal Ürünler San. Tic. Ltd., and Robinson Healthcare, among others.

