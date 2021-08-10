VOC’s Rotor Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “VOC’s Rotor Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The VOC’s Rotor Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global VOC’s Rotor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Munters

Seibu Giken

Nichias

Atea WK USA

HSJ Environment Protection

ProFlute

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

VOC rotor is made of honeycomb inorganic paper as a substrate, in which the High-Silica zeolite, activated carbon (Molecular Sieve), etc. is impregnated. The rotor is divided into 3 zones such as process, desorption and cooling zones by the casing structure and heat resistance air sealing. The rotor is constantly rotated at the optimum rotation speed by a geared motor.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Zeolite

Activated carbon

By Application

Automotive

Chemical

Semi-conductor

Others

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Zeolite

1.1.2.2 Activated carbon

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Automotive

1.1.3.2 Chemical

1.1.3.3 Semi-conductor

1.1.3.4 Others

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 India Overview

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

2.2 India

2.2.1 India Sales by Company

2.2.2 India Price by Company

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

3.2 India

3.2.1 India Sales by Type

3.2.2 India Price by Type

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Global Sales by Application

4.1.2 Global Price by Application

4.2 India

4.2.1 India Sales by Application

4.2.2 India Price by Application

5 Regional Trade

5.1 Export

5.2 Import

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Munters

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Seibu Giken

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Nichias

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Atea WK USA

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 HSJ Environment Protection

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 ProFlute

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

