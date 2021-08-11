3D Printing Filament 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

3D Printing Filament Market 2019

3D printing filament is the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers.

PLA (Polylactic Acid) is one of the two most commonly used desktop 3D printing filament.It has the virtue of being both odorless and low-warp, and does not require a heated bed.

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is another commonly used 3D printing material. Best used for making durable parts that needs to withstand higher temperatures.

The global 3D Printing Filament market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing Filament volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems

ESUN

ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament

Jet

Repraper

MeltInk

3D-Fuel

MG chemicals

Zhehan Plastic and Metal manufactory

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ABS

PLA

PET

Others

Segment by Application

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 3D Printing Filament Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Filament

1.2 3D Printing Filament Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ABS

1.2.3 PLA

1.2.4 PET

1.2.5 Others

1.3 3D Printing Filament Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing Filament Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global 3D Printing Filament Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 3D Printing Filament Market Size

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Printing Filament Business

7.1 3D Systems

7.1.1 3D Systems 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ESUN

7.2.1 ESUN 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ESUN 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament

7.3.1 ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jet

7.4.1 Jet 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jet 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Repraper

7.5.1 Repraper 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Repraper 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MeltInk

7.6.1 MeltInk 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MeltInk 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 3D-Fuel

7.7.1 3D-Fuel 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 3D-Fuel 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 MG chemicals

7.8.1 MG chemicals 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 MG chemicals 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Zhehan Plastic and Metal manufactory

7.9.1 Zhehan Plastic and Metal manufactory 3D Printing Filament Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 3D Printing Filament Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Zhehan Plastic and Metal manufactory 3D Printing Filament Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

