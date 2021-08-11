A Key Driver for the Growth of the Global MDO Films Market: Transparency Market Research

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “MDO Films Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026”, Polypropylene (PP) segment by material type is anticipated to be the highest contributing segment to the global MDO films market, during the forecast period, 2018-2026. Globally, the revenue generated from sales of MDO films is estimated to be nearly US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during forecast period 2018-2026.

There are several benefits offered by MDO films which boost the growth of global MDO films market. Manufacturers of MDO films have enabled packaging manufactures to significantly lower down their costs while gaining an improved packaging material with several benefits such as enhanced mechanical properties, optical properties, barrier properties etc. MDO films are low density films that have the highest yield for any polymer. This enables MDO films to be more cost effective than its alternative packaging solutions. Furthermore, growing demand for enhanced shelf life of food products has created high demand for high moisture barriers in packaging films.

The global MDO films market has witnessed significant growth over the past few decades, due to increase in consumption of MDO films in packaging. The global MDO films market has been segmented into material type, manufacturing process, application, end use industry and region. By material type, polyethylene terephthalate segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. However, by manufacturing process, cast films segment is expected to expand by 1.2x by the end of 2022. By application, food & beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global MDO films market during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global MDO films market. The companies that have been profiled are – Avery Dennison Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, CCL Industries Inc., NOWOFOL Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co. KG, UPM Raflatac Inc., Polythene UK Ltd., Borealis AG, Trico Specialty Films LLC, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Davis-Standard, LLC, LA Plastpacks Pvt. Ltd., and Polysack Plastic Industries Ltd.