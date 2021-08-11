Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

Analgesic infusion pumps are instruments used to carry analgesic drugs directly into patient’s body directly for pain management. Analgesic drugs provide relief from chronic disorders, including complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), failed back syndrome pain, myocardial infarction, pneumonia, myocardial ischemia, post-operative pain, and hypertension. Lidocaine, phenol and morphine are some of the common medicines used in analgesic infusion pumps.

Analgesic infusion pumps finds application in the treatment of various neurological disorders, which may result in spasticity of muscles. The device is designed to supply prescribed quantity of medication when required; it can be done by pushing a key on the device at particular time interval. As analgesia infusion pumps allow patients to manage pre-set quantity of analgesic medication, the devices are also known as patient controlled analgesia (PCA). The analgesic infusion pumps can be used as external device or can also be fixed inside patient’s body.

Rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps and focus on technological innovations are current trends in analgesia infusion pumps market. Increasing acceptance for infusion systems such as implantable pumps and PCA pumps is one of the major opportunities for the analgesia infusion pumps market.

Stringent regulatory challenges, increasing patient safety risk due to improper handling and incidence of medication errors are major hindrances for the global analgesia infusion pumps market. Also, management of doses for aged people is difficult and it further restricts the growth of market.

Globally, North America is the largest market for analgesic infusion pumps, and followed by Europe. Presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high acceptance of technologically superior products and increasing adoption rates are the major factor behind the dominance of North America in analgesia infusion pumps market. Asia-Pacific analgesic infusion pumps market has grown at the fastest rate in past few years, and expected to grow at even faster rate during the coming years. Factors such as growing government initiatives, mainly in the populous countries such as China and India, development in the field of modern healthcare infrastructure coupled with the increasing awareness regarding the use of infusion pumps is driving the Asia-Pacific analgesic infusion pumps market.

Some of the key competitors of analgesic infusion pumps market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, KD Scientific Inc., Animas Corporation, Hospira Inc., Terumo Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff Inc., Stryker Corp., Medtronic Inc., and Smiths Medical.

