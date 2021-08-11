Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market

Description

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become integral part of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is valued at 240 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 790 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

Mavrx

aWhere

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Spensa Technologies

Resson

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo Robotics

CropX

John Deere

Gamaya

Cainthus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture

1.2 Classification of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture by Types

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Machine Learning

1.2.4 Computer Vision

1.2.5 Predictive Analytics

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Precision Farming

1.3.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.3.4 Drone Analytics

1.3.5 Agriculture Robots

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Intel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SAP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Agribotix

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Agribotix Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

