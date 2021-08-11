Automotive Audio Speakers Market Analysis Reveals explosive growth by 2025
Automotive manufacturers are steadily focusing on electronics by integrating features such as Bluetooth connectivity, music streaming, and navigation system.Â Automotive infotainment systemintegrates the vehicle’s audio, navigation, climate system, and speakers, in addition to, smartphones and multimedia devices.
The global Automotive Audio Speakers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Audio Speakers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Audio Speakers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alpine Electronics
Bose
HARMAN International
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Pioneer Corporation
Blaupunkt
Boston Acoustics
Bowers and Wilkins
Clarion
McIntosh Laboratory
Meridian Audio
Panasonic
SONY
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
2-Way Speakers
3-Way Speakers
4-Way Speakers
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
