Automotive Bearing Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period

Over an eight-year forecast period 2018-2026, the global automotive bearing market is projected to witness moderate growth at a 4.4% CAGR. According to a recently published research report by Persistence Market Research, the global market for automotive bearing registered a value worth US$ 18.47 Bn in 2017, which is poised to reach around US$ 27.02 Bn by the end of 2026. While exploding growth of the automotive industry is considered to be the key factor driving the demand for automotive bearings, Persistence Market Research has discovered a heap of other important factors and recently observed trends, which are foreseen to positively impact the performance of global automotive bearing market.

Amplified Investments in R&D to Support Market Growth

Increasing average lifespan of vehicles is expected to raise substantial demand for vehicular component repairing, replacement, and maintenance, eventually pushing the bearing market up in near future. Rapidly expanding fleet is generating decent aftermarket demand for automotive bearings, which is another key factor responsible for market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in the expansion of production capacity of automotive bearings; moreover, a majority players are focusing more on R&D in order to bring in innovation to the marketplace.

Despite the overall decline in the number of bearings in the novel electric vehicles, product innovations are expected to continue generating demand for bearings in near future. Moreover, the market is currently experiencing polarisation towards the most preeminent players in the competitive landscape, which is also anticipated to boost the market growth over 2018-2026.

China Set to Outpace the European Market

As per the regional analysis in the report on the global automotive bearing market, Europe is currently the global leader, followed by China. Europe, the largest regional segment with nearly 24% share by value, is likely to face a slight decline by 2026 end, losing its market share to China. China, which is currently the second largest market in terms of revenue, is foreseen to witness strong growth over the next few years, gaining a significant market value share to become the largest regional market for automotive bearing by 2026 end. China is also identified to be the fastest growing market at an estimated CAGR of 5.2% over 2018-2026, capturing a value share of over 24%.

Technological Advances Poised to Bring in Innovation

With advent of technology including IoT and emergence of cyber-physical systems, manufacturers are inclining more towards sensorised automotive components and mechatronic products, which enable digital service integration. This strategy is anticipated to help them prepare for the future manufacturing, i.e. Industry 4.0. Persistence Market Research identifies this as a significant development in shaping the future of automotive bearings market. The global market for automotive bearings is currently trending with the growing use of ceramic ball bearings in a bid to open up new doors to several innovative application areas, such as in electric vehicles. The market for automotive bearings is observed to be polarized towards a limited number of companies operating globally, which is estimated to fuel the market growth in next few years.