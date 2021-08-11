Carpet Chemicals Market 2026: Top Key Players Amtech UK, Rotovac Corporation, American Textile LLC.

Introduction:

Carpet Chemicals are used while making carpets and later while cleaning it. The maximum industrially produced carpets contain a series of chemical extracts. Chemicals are permeated during the production of the carpet fiber or are introduced externally as topical actions on the final product. One of the projected purpose of use of the carpet chemicals is to protect against bacteria, dust mites, fungi and molds. The chemicals used in the carpet also helps to act as flame retardant, anti-slip and anti-allergic agent. Some of the chemicals used for anti-microbial are silver sodium hydrogen zirconium phosphate, zinc pyrithione and triclosan where as some of the chemicals such as formaldehyde is used as preservative and brominated flame retardants may be added as fire retardant chemicals. Some Carpet Chemicals are used for removing the stains relatively while some highly intense chemicals can help in deep cleaning of the dirt as well. Citafresh, odoban, sensation carpet spotter and grease release spotter are the type of chemicals used for cleaning the carpets and removing stains from it. However, carpet chemicals are very hazardous in nature as they contain high levels of volatile organic compound (VOC). Therefore, nowadays, each carpet is tested four times a year for four categories of emissions such as styrene, volatile organic compounds, 4-PC and formaldehyde in order to reduce air pollution through the carpet chemicals.

Global Carpet Chemicals Market Dynamics

The market of global Carpet Chemicals is anticipated to be driven by the growth of construction and refurbishment industry. The Increased number of residential buildings as well as commercial buildings such as hospitals, hotels, schools, offices, etc. is driving the demand for the carpets, thus also benefitting the carpet chemicals end use market.

However, due to high level of VOC present in carpets has called for stringent regulations for carpet manufacturing and installation based procedures, which has prompted the use of alternate flooring systems such as wood laminate flooring, ceramic tiles, vinyl, linoleum floors, etc. decreases the demand of carpet and therefore, impacting the growth of global Carpet Chemicals market.

The chemicals currently used in the manufacture of carpet and cleaning are complying the mandatory norms for being environmentally friendly products.

Global Carpet Chemicals Market Segmentation

The global Carpet Chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type such as binders, moisture barriers and antioxidants. On the basis of application, global carpet chemicals market is segmented into residential use and commercial use. Residential use includes houses, apartments, etc. where as commercial use includes schools, offices, healthcare, retail, banks, commercial property managers, funeral parlors, churches, hospitality, hotels and others.

Global Carpet Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Carpet Chemicals industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America holds the highest share in the global carpet chemicals market. Asia Pacific holds the second largest share in the global carpet chemicals market followed by Europe, Latin America, Middle East Africa and rest of the world.

Global Carpet Chemicals Market Players

The major players identified across the value chain of global Carpet Chemicals market include Devan Chemicals, The Rug Cleaning Company, Omnova Solutions Inc., Amtech UK, Rotovac Corporation, American Textile LLC., Daycon Products Co. Inc., Altret Industries Pvt. Ltd., Dynamic Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Chemical Specialities Manufacturing Corporation, Jon-Don Inc., Namco Manufacturing, Stepan Company and many others. The companies are emphasizing on research and development and new product development in order to maintain the competitive advantage in global carpet chemicals market during the forecast period. The companies are also focusing on different strategies in order to keep on developing the market share in the global carpet chemicals market.