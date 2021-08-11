COMPUTER AIDED DISPATCH (CAD) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IMPACT (US)
Avtec Inc. (US)
Caliber Public Safety (US)
Zetron, Inc. (US)
TriTech Software Systems (US)
Superion (US)
Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US)
Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US)
Priority Dispatch Corp. (US)
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (US)
Southern Software, Inc. (US)
CODY Systems (US)
Traumasoft (US)
DoubleMap (US)
NowForce (Israel)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Implementation
Support and maintenance
Training and education
Market segment by Application, split into
Call management
Dispatch unit management
Reporting and analysis
Others (dispatch decision support and supplemental resources tracking)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Implementation
1.4.3 Support and maintenance
1.4.4 Training and education
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Call management
1.5.3 Dispatch unit management
1.5.4 Reporting and analysis
1.5.5 Others (dispatch decision support and supplemental resources tracking)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Size
2.2 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IMPACT (US)
12.1.1 IMPACT (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.1.4 IMPACT (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IMPACT (US) Recent Development
12.2 Avtec Inc. (US)
12.2.1 Avtec Inc. (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.2.4 Avtec Inc. (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Avtec Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.3 Caliber Public Safety (US)
12.3.1 Caliber Public Safety (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.3.4 Caliber Public Safety (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Caliber Public Safety (US) Recent Development
12.4 Zetron, Inc. (US)
12.4.1 Zetron, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.4.4 Zetron, Inc. (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Zetron, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.5 TriTech Software Systems (US)
12.5.1 TriTech Software Systems (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.5.4 TriTech Software Systems (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 TriTech Software Systems (US) Recent Development
12.6 Superion (US)
12.6.1 Superion (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.6.4 Superion (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Superion (US) Recent Development
12.7 Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US)
12.7.1 Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.7.4 Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US) Recent Development
12.8 Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US)
12.8.1 Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Introduction
12.8.4 Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US) Revenue in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US) Recent Development
Continued….
