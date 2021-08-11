Concrete Placing Booms Market | Growth, Trends and Progress (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Placing Booms in conjunction with a concrete pump ensure perfect concreting on large sites.

The global Concrete Placing Booms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concrete Placing Booms volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Placing Booms market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zoomlion

SARL HOE (Boomtech)

Action Construction Equipment Limited

SANY GROUP

Liebherr

Everdigm

Betonstar

Schwing America Inc.

XCMG

Zhejiang Wanshile Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd.

Concord Concrete Pumps

KLEIN GmbH

Asia Industries Material Handling Equipment Corporation

SERMAC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Placing Booms

Electric Plaching Booms

Hydraulic Placing Booms

Segment by Application

High Buildings and Large-scale Constructions.

Railway and Nuclear Power Industry

Others

