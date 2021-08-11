Concrete Placing Booms Market | Growth, Trends and Progress (2019-2025)
Placing Booms in conjunction with a concrete pump ensure perfect concreting on large sites.
The global Concrete Placing Booms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Concrete Placing Booms volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Placing Booms market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Zoomlion
SARL HOE (Boomtech)
Action Construction Equipment Limited
SANY GROUP
Liebherr
Everdigm
Betonstar
Schwing America Inc.
XCMG
Zhejiang Wanshile Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd.
Concord Concrete Pumps
KLEIN GmbH
Asia Industries Material Handling Equipment Corporation
SERMAC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Manual Placing Booms
Electric Plaching Booms
Hydraulic Placing Booms
Segment by Application
High Buildings and Large-scale Constructions.
Railway and Nuclear Power Industry
Others
