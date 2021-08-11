DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (DBMS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Database Management System (DBMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Database Management System (DBMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Software AG
IBM
Oracle
PostgreSQL
NCR
Pervasive Software
Tandem
FileMaker Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Database Operation Management
Database Maintenance Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SME
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Database Management System (DBMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Database Management System (DBMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Database Operation Management
1.4.3 Database Maintenance Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SME
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size
2.2 Database Management System (DBMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Database Management System (DBMS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Database Management System (DBMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Database Management System (DBMS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Database Management System (DBMS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Software AG
12.2.1 Software AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.2.4 Software AG Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Software AG Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 PostgreSQL
12.5.1 PostgreSQL Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.5.4 PostgreSQL Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PostgreSQL Recent Development
12.6 NCR
12.6.1 NCR Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.6.4 NCR Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 NCR Recent Development
12.7 Pervasive Software
12.7.1 Pervasive Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Pervasive Software Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Pervasive Software Recent Development
12.8 Tandem
12.8.1 Tandem Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.8.4 Tandem Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Tandem Recent Development
12.9 FileMaker Inc.
12.9.1 FileMaker Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Database Management System (DBMS) Introduction
12.9.4 FileMaker Inc. Revenue in Database Management System (DBMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 FileMaker Inc. Recent Development
Continued….
