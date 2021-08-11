Document Outsourcing Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 – 2024

Global Document Outsourcing Market

In the era of digitalization and information economy, organizations adopt IT solutions for the effective management of large volumes of unorganized enterprise documents. Document management solutions are designed to manage routine files and paper-based documents through digital ECM systems. organizations require quick access to enterprise files and information to streamline workflow and remain competitive in the domestic and international markets. Document management outsourcing services are gaining popularity in the document management business as many firms face difficulties to manage in-house document management software solutions. In-house document management systems require upfront investment to install software and hardware to run document management applications. Organizations also need to spend on IT department such as skilled IT professionals and IT support services to manage in-house document management systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Document Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Document Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

To reduce the in-house cost of IT services and to boost their operational efficiencies, organizations regularly outsource their document management systems to third parties. Document management solution providers offer innovative technologies to firms maintaining multi-businesses in various industry verticals. Moreover, organizations are required to adhere to the regulatory norms and compliance guidelines such as HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) to protect personal data stored in database management systems, which can be eliminated by outsourcing their document management requirements. This need for cost reduction, efficiency, and adherence to compliance and regulatory standards will have a positive impact on the growth of the document management outsourcing market.

Due to the entry of a number of start-up firms and existing IT outsourcing firms into the market, the level of vendor competition is fierce. Since there is a radical shift among organizations to transform their document management systems completely, manufacturers will have a huge opportunity to augment their hold over the market. This will lead to the market witnessing the entry of several new document outsourcing companies, which will further intensify the level of vendor competition in the market.

The global Document Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Document Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Canon

HP

Lexmark International

Ricoh

Xerox

ABBYY

Accenture

American Reprographic Company (ARC) Document Solutions

Cirrato

Cortado

Epson

Hyland

Konica Minolta

Levi Ray and Shoup

Swiss Post

Toshiba

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Onsite contracted services

Statement printing services

DPO (document process outsourcing) services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Unorganized enterprise documents

Application 2

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Document Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Document Outsourcing

1.2 Classification of Document Outsourcing by Types

1.2.1 Global Document Outsourcing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Document Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Onsite contracted services

1.2.4 Statement printing services

1.2.5 DPO (document process outsourcing) services

1.3 Global Document Outsourcing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Document Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Unorganized enterprise documents

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Global Document Outsourcing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Document Outsourcing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Document Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Document Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Document Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Document Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Document Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Document Outsourcing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Canon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Canon Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 HP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HP Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Lexmark International

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lexmark International Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ricoh

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ricoh Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Xerox

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Xerox Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 ABBYY

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ABBYY Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Accenture

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Accenture Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 American Reprographic Company (ARC) Document Solutions

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Document Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 American Reprographic Company (ARC) Document Solutions Document Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

