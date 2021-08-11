Electronic Countermeasures Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2023
This report analyzes the global electronic countermeasures market by application (jamming & deception), platform (ground-based, naval, & airborne), technology (GaN & GaAs), and Region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global electronic countermeasures market include:
- BAE Systems (U.K)
• Lockheed Martin (U.S.)
• Northrop Grumman (U.S.)
• Raytheon (U.S.)
• Thales Group (France)
• Saab AB (Sweden)
• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)
• L-3 Technologies (U.S.)
• Ultra Electronics (U.K)
• Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
On the basis of application, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Jamming
• Deception
On the basis of platform, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Ground-based
• Naval
• Airborne
On the basis of technology, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:
- GaN
• GaAs
On the basis of region, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
