Electronic Security System Market 2019 World Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2023
This report analyzes the global electronic security system market by type (access control, intrusion detection, vehicle security, video surveillance) and by end-user (healthcare, residential, industrial, BFSI, government); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global electronic security system market is expected to reach USD 59 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.
The major players in global electronic security system market include:
- 3D Datacom (U.S.) (Sweden)
• Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
• 3VR Security, Inc. (U.S.)
• Honeywell international Inc. (U.S.)
• A&B Security Group (U.S.)
• Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd (Japan)
• Sony Corporation (Japan)
• Schneider Electric (France)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• A-TEC security system, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of type, the global electronic security system market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Access control
• Intrusion detection
• Vehicle security
• Video surveillance
On the basis of end-user, the global electronic security system market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Healthcare
• Residential
• Industrial
• BFSI
• Government
…….
