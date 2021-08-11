Evolving Industry Trends : Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global production of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 58 million units, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about 34% market share in 2015, the North America occupies about 19% market share, the JP&KR occupies about 21% market share.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 30600 million US$ in 2023, from 20400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

