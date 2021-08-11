Global Aerostats System Market industry is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Aerostats System Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Aerostats System Market Size Study, By Product Type (Hybrid, Balloon, Airship), By Propulsion System (powered, Unpowered), By Class (Compact-Sized, Mid-Sized, Large-Sized), By Payload (Communication Intelligence, Cameras, Electronic Intelligence), and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025

Global Aerostats System Market industry valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.10% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Aerostats System provide surveillance and communication facilities in emergency situations. The growing demand for surveillance on country borders will drive the growth prospects for the global aerostats system market. And some of the other reasons for the growth of market is the increasing instances of severe attacks and cross-border disputes on a global level. Some of the major countries such as America, Japan and Russia are investing heavily in intelligence, surveillance to enhance their military intelligence, communication and border security. The Aerostats System also provide the visuals of droughts, floods, hurricanes and cyclones. Adoption and installation of these system are mainly done by the military and homeland security forces.

Aerostats System industry has largely experienced technological advancements such as high definition with digital zoom, surveillance radar, and TV and radio transmissions etc. These developments are expected to continue over the forecast period. For instance, rising demand for Aerostats System devices is likely to lead the whole industry and the manufacturers are expected to offer better Aerostats system devices with improved technologies. Such advancements will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product Type:

§ Balloon

§ Hybrid

§ Airship

Propulsion System:

§ Powered

§ Unpowered

Class:

§ Compact-sized

§ Mid-sized

§ Large-sized

Payload:

§ Cameras

§ Communication Intelligence

§ Electronic Intelligence

Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are AUGUR-RosAeroSystems, Lockheed Martin, Raven Aerostar, Raytheon, Lindstrand Technologies, ILC Dover L.P., Israel Aerospace Industries. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Aerostats System Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

