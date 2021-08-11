Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

AR in vehicles is an advanced version of the existing HUD systems. It ensures that the pertinent information is situationally and sometimes interactively displayed in front of the driver. The information is displayed in a slightly distant field of vision as convenient â€” either on the windshield or another transparent screen placed nearby.

The global Automotive Augmented Reality market is valued at 1840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Augmented Reality volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Augmented Reality market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DigiLens Inc.

Garmin Limited

General Motors

Harman International Industries Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

LG Business Solutions

MicroVision, Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co, Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay SA

Yazaki Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AR HUD Navigation

AR HUD ACC

AR HUD LDW

Advanced AR HUD

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

