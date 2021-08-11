Global Compactors Market 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
A compactor is a machine or mechanism used to reduce the size of material such as waste material or bio mass through compaction. A trash compactor is often used by a home or business to reduce the volume of trash it produces. A baler-wrapper compactor is often used for making compact and wrapped bales in order to improve logistics.
The global Compactors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Compactors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compactors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Caterpillar Inc.
BOMAG GmbH
Sakai America
Hamm AG
G.G. Compactors Limited.
Humdinger Equipment Ltd.
Wastequip
PRESTO
Marathon Equipment
Capital Compactors and Balers
Pakawaste
Harmony Enterprises
BERGMANN
Sunshine Recycling
Precision Machinery Systems
Kenburn
WasteCare Corporation
Nedland Industries
Mil-tek
Compactors, Inc.
ACE Equipment Company
AEL
Huahong Technology
SYET
Whua Res Founder
Tianzhi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Landfill Compactors
Trash Compactors
Vibratory Plate Compactors
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
