Global Fortified Rice : 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2025
Global Fortified Rice Market Research Report 2019
A rising demand for fortified rice as a key source of energy and nutrients too has made the market gain fast paced growth.
The global Fortified Rice market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fortified Rice volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fortified Rice market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cargill
Bühler Group
Bunge
General Mills
Wilmar International
BASF
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Vitamins
Minerals
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Executive Summary
1 Fortified Rice Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fortified Rice
1.2 Fortified Rice Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fortified Rice Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Vitamins
1.2.3 Minerals
1.3 Fortified Rice Segment by Application
1.3.1 Fortified Rice Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Global Fortified Rice Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Fortified Rice Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Fortified Rice Market Size
1.5.1 Global Fortified Rice Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Fortified Rice Production (2014-2025)
4 Global Fortified Rice Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Fortified Rice Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Fortified Rice Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Fortified Rice Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Fortified Rice Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Fortified Rice Consumption (2014-2019)
11 Global Fortified Rice Market Forecast
11.1 Global Fortified Rice Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Fortified Rice Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Fortified Rice Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Fortified Rice Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Fortified Rice Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Fortified Rice Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Fortified Rice Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Fortified Rice Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Fortified Rice Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Fortified Rice Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Fortified Rice Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Fortified Rice Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Fortified Rice Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Fortified Rice Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Fortified Rice Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Fortified Rice Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
