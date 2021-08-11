Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market : Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow To 2025
Waste heat recovery is an energy exchange recovery process wherein the heat energy from the exhaust is recovered and used in other industrial processes. The processes include power generation, heat pipe exchanger, regenerators and other applications in different industries. As per estimation 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat.
The waste heat sources include hot combustion gases from exhaust and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors. The waste heat recovery unit is a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from hot streams with high energy content. The commonly used waste heat recovery equipment are HRSGs, industrial heating boilers, and turbines.
In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Ormat Technologies
General Electric Company
China Energy Recovery
Bono Energia
HRS
Harbin Electric Company
Dongfang Electric
Amec Foster Wheeler
Siemens
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Echogen Power Systems
Econotherm
Thermax Limited
Cool Energy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Heat Exchangers
Boilers
Heat Recovery Steam Generators
Turbines
Tanks
Market segment by Application, split into
Thermal
Electricity Power Generation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
