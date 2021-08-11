Healthcare IT News: Ambulatory EHR Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% During Forecast Period

The ambulatory EHR market size is projected to reach $6.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2023. The high growth is expected due to the increasing government initiatives for the adoption of EHR systems, rising adoption of healthcare intranet technologies (HCIT), rising usage of EHR solutions, and need to reduce the overall healthcare cost.

In terms of the delivery mode, the ambulatory EHR market is categorized into cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. Cloud-based solutions is the larger as well as faster growing category, and contributed 83.9% share to the global market in 2016. The category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Some of the factors for the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions include rising focus of the healthcare providers and insurance companies towards global accessibility of patients’ health records, since paperless healthcare recording is stimulating cloud storage of such records. Also, cloud-based solutions are much cheaper as compared to the on-premise solutions.

Some of the key players operating in the ambulatory EHR market include General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., eMDs Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC.

GLOBAL AMBULATORY EHR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By delivery mode

Cloud-based solution

On-premise solution

By practice size

Large practices

Small-to-medium-sized practices

Solo practices

By application

Practice management

Patient management

E-prescribing

Referral management

Population health management

Decision support

Health analytics

By end user

Hospital owned ambulatory centers

Independent centers

By region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia – Pacific Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia – Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

