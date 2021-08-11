Hull Structural Steel Plate Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Hull Structural Steel Plate Market

Hull structural steel plate is a kind of hot rolled steel plate which is used to manufacture hulls. The available tensile strength is from 400MPa to 940 MPa. The grade F hull structural steel plates perform well in -60℃ environment.

The thickness range of hull structural steel plate is usual from 6mm to 350mm, the width range from 900mm to 4800mm, and the length range from 1500mm to 2500mm.

The global Hull Structural Steel Plate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hull Structural Steel Plate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hull Structural Steel Plate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

POSCO

JFE Steel

NSSMC

Baosteel

Valin Xiangtan Steel

Chongqing Steel

Ansteel

Nanjing Steel

Dongkuk

SD Steel

Xinyu Steel

Hyundai

ArcelorMittal

Shougang Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Strength Ship Plate

High Strength Ship Plate

Segment by Application

Tankers

Bulk Carriers

Container Ships

Chemical Ships

