Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Introduction

Increasing demand for internet connectivity and facilities like digital TV are the factors which has been forcing the companies to come out with better infrastructure, one of which being hybrid fiber coaxial. Hybrid fiber coaxial is the combination of optical fiber and coaxial cable for the broadband network. In hybrid fiber coaxial the television channels are sent from the cable system’s distribution facility through optical fiber subscriber line. The optical node at the local community end translates the signal to radio frequency and sends it to the coaxial cable lines for distribution to subscriber residences.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Drivers and Challenges

Among the many drivers of the hybrid fiber coaxial market, one of the major factors has been the adoption of smartphones and increasing demand for internet connectivity. The better telecommunication infrastructure has led the people to adopt to the new services like digital TVs faster which in turn increases the market for hybrid fiber coaxial. Some of the factors like high bandwidth has also been one of the driver for the hybrid fiber coaxial market. Large bandwidth has benefits like shorter download time, concurrent online application, faster data transfer etc., which attracts customers and increase the demand for hybrid fiber coaxial. Other driver for the hybrid fiber coaxial market has been the economical price range.

However, as the optical fiber cannot be joined easily like the other cables they need to be spliced which need skilled personnel and expensive precision splicing and measurement equipment. This acts as the restraint for the hybrid fiber coaxial market.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Segmentation

The hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into technology, component, application, and region.

On the basis of technology, the hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into:

DOCSIS 3.0 & Below

DOCSIS 3.1

On the basis of component, the hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into:

Transceiver

Splitter

Amplifier

Modulator

Encoder

RF Combiner

Optical Node

Fiber Optic Cable

Coaxial/Copper Cable

On the basis of application, the hybrid fiber coaxial market can be segmented into:

Digital TV

Broadband

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial market are: CommScope, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Teleste Corp., Corning, Inc., Ciena Corp., PCT International, Inc., Comcast Corp., Telstra Corp., Assia, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Shanghai Tarluz Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd., CableLabs, Inc., HELUKABEL GmbH, ADTRAN, Inc., KATHREIN-Werke KG, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Optus Mobile Pty Ltd., Cyient Limited, Broadspectrum Pty Ltd. and Vodafone Group Plc among others.