Identity Access Management Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2016-2022

Organizations are experiencing need to administer access to applications and information distributed across internal and external application systems. Moreover, this access must be granted to an increasing number of identities, existing both inside and outside the organization, without compromising on security front. Enterprises are more inclined towards enforcing multiple channel user access, including social, cloud and mobile. Simultaneously, they must cater to business needs such as compliance & audit reporting, role management and integration of various user populations. Identity and access management solutions reduce risk and strengthen compliance by monitoring and protecting user access in multi-perimeter environments. These identity and access management solutions aid safeguarding valuable data and applications with security policy enforcement, context-based access control and business-driven identity governance. Fundamental functionality includes fulfillment of access requests, automated provisioning of accounts among heterogeneous systems, password management, control over user access to target systems via automated policies & workflows and access certification processes.

Emergence of cloud-based identity and access management solutions have boosted the growth of the market. Introduction of mandatory policies by national governmental cyber authorities to avoid data loss and strengthen security is a major factor driving the growth of identity and access management solution market. Furthermore, persisting risk of cyber-attack to steal company confidential data is aiding growth of the market. On the other hand, complexity of solution integration and compatibility requirements is hindering the growth of identity and access management market.

Global Identity and Access Management market is segmented by: deployment mode, service, vertical and by region

Identity and Access Management by Deployment Mode

On-Premise Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment

Identity and Access Management by Service

Consulting

Integration & Implementation

Maintenance Service

Identity and Access Management by Vertical

Public

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Others

Identity and Access Management by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

North America and Western Europe identity and access management market are the dominant contributors to the global share owing to wide adoption of this solution by enterprises driven by mandatory regulation scenario. The U.S. government has alone issued about 400 regulatory policies in concern with cyber security, which is propelling growth across the region. Asia Pacific excluding Japan regional market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due with increasing risk of cyber threats among the region.

The major players in the identity and access management market include IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Courion Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems Inc., SailPoint Technologies Inc., NetIQ Corporation and others. Major players in the identity and access management market lay emphasis on introducing software suite with features like SSO to gain competitive edge.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Identity and Access Management Market Segments

Identity and Access Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Identity and Access Management Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Identity and Access Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Identity and Access Management Market Drivers and Restraints

