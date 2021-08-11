IF Steel Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024

IF Steel (Interstitial Free Steel) is the Steel without Interstitial which has extremely excellent deep drawing performance with elongation and r value is 50% and 2.0 above. IF steel has been widely applied in automobile industry.

Scope of the Report:

Global steel industry trend: In recent years, the steel industry keeps falling steeply. But high-end steel has always been in short supply in the market. IF steel has been widely used in the automobile industry with its excellent mechanical properties. Meanwhile the consumption and production of IF Steel keep rising.

With the development of society, the application of metal materials is forced to have higher requirements with deep drawing, high strength, high toughness, corrosion resistance, etc., IF steel can meet all the above requirements after corresponding treatment. So its application is increasing fast.

China’s current IF steel production is large but still cannot match its consumption. Compared with Japan, South Korea and Europe, China’s technology of IF Steel is still lagged behind. And its products performance still needs to be improved. Given advanced technology support, IF steel production in China will grow rapidly.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

ThyssenKrupp

JFE

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau

Hyundai Steel

Novolipetsk Steel

Tata Steel

Evraz

Shougang

IMIDRO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soft Steel

High Strength Deep Drawing Steel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Manufacturer

Home Appliance Factory

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 IF Steel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Soft Steel

1.2.2 High Strength Deep Drawing Steel

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automobile Manufacturer

1.3.2 Home Appliance Factory

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IF Steel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal IF Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 POSCO

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IF Steel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 POSCO IF Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ArcelorMittal

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IF Steel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ArcelorMittal IF Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Baosteel Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IF Steel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Baosteel Group IF Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 ThyssenKrupp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IF Steel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ThyssenKrupp IF Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 JFE

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IF Steel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 JFE IF Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

