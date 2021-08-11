Insights on Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

SiC single crystal wafers have excellent heat resistance and voltage resistance compared to silicon wafers that are widely used for semiconductors. SiC single crystal wafers can remarkably reduce energy loss during electric power control, significantly contributing to the reduction of energy use and environmental stress. They are highly expected as substrate materials for the next-generation power semiconductor devices.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Silicon Carbide Wafer in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cree

Dow Corning

SiCrystal

II-VI Advanced Materials

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Norstel

Aymont Technology

TankeBlue

SICC

Hebei Synlight Crystal

CETC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2 Inch

3 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Device

Electronics & Optoelectronics

Wireless Infrastructure

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Silicon Carbide Wafer market.

Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Carbide Wafer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Wafer, with sales, revenue, and price of Silicon Carbide Wafer, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Silicon Carbide Wafer, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Silicon Carbide Wafer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Carbide Wafer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

