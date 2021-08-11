LAVENDER ESSENTIAL OIL MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

The global Lavender Essential Oil market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lavender Essential Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lavender Essential Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Lavender Essential Oil in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Lavender Essential Oil manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Frei

AFU

AA Skincare

Camenae

NextBox

Pretty Valley

The Body Shop

Mountain Rose Herb

Healing Solutions

Aura Cacia

Dr Adorable

Fabulous Frannie

Greenhealth

Mystic Moments

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Lavandin

Lavender Highland

Lavender Stoechas

Lavender Spike

Other

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceutical

Other

