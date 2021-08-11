Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The global Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles market is valued at 7960 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 30200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles is a power battery for hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. Since some technical properties of nickel-metal hydride batteries, such as energy density and charge-discharge rate, have approached theoretical limit values, lithium batteries have high energy density and large capacity. No memory and other advantages.

As automotive manufacturers continue efforts to produce more vehicles with electric drivetrains, the amount of vehicles using Li-ion batteries for onboard energy storage is increasing. The technology’s future is expected to be secure, and automakers are now focusing on how they can reduce costs while increasing energy density and vehicle range.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A123 System LLC

Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)

Blue Energy Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Johnson Matthey

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

SAFT

Toshiba Corp.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

5-25 Wh

48-95 Wh

18-28 KWh

100-250 KWh

More than 300 KWh

Segment by Application

Hybrid Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

