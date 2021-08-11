Luxury Car Rental Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Luxury car rental is the use of a luxury car for a fixed period time at an assessed amount of money. Today, car rental is very popular as it provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers. Users can easily arrange a car rental in website or mobile phone.

Scope of the Report:

The Luxury Car Rental market was worth approximately $10 billion globally in 2016. Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents nearly 50% of the global market, followed by Europe, which representing approximately 29% market shares.

The Luxury Car Rental industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 74% share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz and Avis Budget, are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

The Luxury Car Rental market is forecasted to worth approximately $22.5 billion globally in the end of 2022. The CAGR during 2016-2022 is expected to reach 14.5%.

The worldwide market for Luxury Car Rental is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.0% over the next five years, will reach 34000 million US$ in 2024, from 11400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Luxury Car Rental in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget

Sixt

Europcar

Localiza

CAR Inc.

Movida

Unidas

Goldcar

eHi Car Services

Fox Rent A Car

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Business Rental

Leisure Rental

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airport

Off-airport

