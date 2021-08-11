Managed Wifi Solution Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Introduction

Increasing need to develop the infrastructure for the Wi-Fi and the shift towards a better technology for Wi-Fi is fetching more detailed study on managed Wi-Fi solutions market. There are many studies and projects which are recently being tested related to cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions & services which would be the thing of the future.

The continuous internet connectivity with appropriate features can be attained with managed Wi-Fi solutions. Because of the increased internet usage and the rise in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) culture there have been a pressure on the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to innovate in terms of management, scalability and security.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the managed Wi-Fi Solutions market are increased number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, game consoles, smartphones, tablets and digital cameras at a fast pace and demand of high-speed networks. Other drivers for managed Wi-Fi solutions market include the rapid increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi across different venues and increasing adoption of enterprise mobility services.

One of the restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions Market is that there is no regulation and standards for interconnectivity of different units for the interoperability. Another restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions market is the security part which is not viable to cover for the free Wi-Fi’s.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Segmentation

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented on the basis of component, networking service, and region.

On the basis of component the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be divided into;

Solution

Services Networking Service Network Security Network Auditing and Testing Network Planning and Designing Configuration and Change Management Network Consulting Infrastructure Service Installation and Provisioning Wireless Infrastructure Maintenance and Management System Integration and Upgradation Survey and Analysis and Training and Support



On the basis of vertical the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented into;

Government and Public Sector

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

Education

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Key Players

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.