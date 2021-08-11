Market Size : United States Interventional Neuroradiology Market Outlook to 2025

GlobalDatas new report, United States Interventional Neuroradiology Market Outlook to 2025, provides key market data on the United States Interventional Neuroradiology market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market segments – Intracranial Stents, Neurovascular Accessory Devices, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices, Neurovascular Embolization Devices and Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segments, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

– Market size and company share data for Interventional Neuroradiology market segments – Intracranial Stents, Neurovascular Accessory Devices, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices, Neurovascular Embolization Devices and Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices.

– Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

– 2017 company share and distribution share data for Interventional Neuroradiology market.

– Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Interventional Neuroradiology market.

– Key players covered include Medtronic plc, Penumbra Inc, Stryker Corp and others.

Reasons to buy

– Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories poised for strong growth in the future.

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

– Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

– Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market categories expected to register strong growth in the near future.

– What are the key distribution channels and whats the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Introduction 5

2.1 What Is This Report About? 5

2.2 Interventional Neuroradiology Market Segmentation 5

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report 6

3 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States 8

3.1 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 8

3.1.1 Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025 11

3.1.2 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025 13

3.1.3 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025 15

3.1.4 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025 18

3.2 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 20

3.2.1 Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025 23

3.2.2 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025 26

3.2.3 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025 29

3.2.4 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025 32

3.3 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025 35

3.4 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 37

3.5 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 38

