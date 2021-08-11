Microneedling Cartridges Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017 – 2025

Microneedling is also known as collagen induction therapy, is a minimally invasive procedure which is safer to use on all skin type diseases. Microneedling will rejuvenate the skin and also reduce acne scars, stretch marks, skin laxity, pigment, line and wrinkles, sun damage, hair loss and other problems related to dermatology. Microneedling cartridges stimulates the natural healing of the body which results in healthy and glowing skin. The small tiny needles perforate the skin only for an instant. Microneedling cartridge comes in different configuration based on different applications. Microneedling is performed with a pen like instrument that has a detachable needle cartridge with varying number of needles. These needles creates small openings in the skin that heals heal quickly and cause collagen contraction in the skin. The cartridge needle depth can be easily adjusted on the hand piece, depending on the condition being treated and skin thickness. The length of needle varies from 0.25mm to 2.0 mm. the needle length can be adjusted according to the type of treatment. The microneedling cartridge is disposable, this will minimize the risk of contamination.

The global microneedling cartridges market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The microneedling cartridges market is being majorly driven by the increase in number of microneedling treatment as these treatment have very less side effects as compared to LASER treatments. This factor is anticipated to propel the demand for microneedling cartridge and drives the global market of microneedling cartridges. The low cost of the procedure also enhance the growth of Microneedling cartridges market over the forecast period. The needle cartridges used in conjunction with the devices. Therefore, as the number of treatment increases, the demand for microneedling cartridge is also increases. The ongoing technological advancements in the field of microneedling treatment also boost the demand for Microneedling cartridges. However, the lack of certified standard methods is a significant challenge to ensure the treatment, which may hinder the growth of the microneedling cartridge market globally. The lack of awareness among healthcare professionals in developing countries also restraining the growth of the microneedling cartridges market. Long time required for completion of entire procedure may hinder the growth of the microneedling cartridges market globally.

The global microneedling cartridges market is segmented on the basis of number of needle, material type and end user:

On the basis of number of needle, the global microneedling cartridges market is segmented into: 1-6 micro needle 12-36 micro needle



On the basis of material type, the global microneedling cartridges market is segmented into: Steel Titanium Others



On the basis of end user, the global microneedling cartridges market is segmented into: Hospitals Dermatology clinics Others



Geographically, the microneedling cartridges market is segmented into five key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America has become the lucrative market for microneedling cartridges and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market due to the increase in investment in research and development. The Europe is expected to register a significant growth for microneedling cartridges over a forecast period due to well-developed healthcare system and higher healthcare expenditure. APAC region is also expected to register a significant growth in the microneedling cartridges market over a forecast period due to increasing awareness amongst healthcare professionals about this technology.

Some of the players operating in the global microneedling cartridges market are MT.DERM GmbH, Dermapen, MD Needle Pen, GBS international Holding Ltd. and others. These companies are highly focused and further contributing to the growth of microneedling cartridges market globally.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.