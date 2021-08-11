Narrow Dental Implants Market Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025

Narrow dental implants are known as mini dental implant there diameter is around 2 mm to 3.5 mm in diameter. They fits in small space where a larger implant could not fit. If a patient suffers from a lack of jawbone mass, narrow dental implants allow them to receive implant retained tooth replacements. If the empty space is not wide enough, the dentist may decide to use narrow dental implants to allow adequate space from roots for better osseointegration of implants. Most of the narrow dental implants are typically made from stainless steel and titanium materials. These materials offer strength and durability to teeth of patient. The main factor regarding material of implants is they have biocompatibility to fuse with human tissue. Titanium and zirconium are biocompatible have very low chances of causing any sensitivity or allergic reaction. Dental implant and restoration in the esthetic region is one of the most challenging for dental clinicians. People are often faced with bone loss due periodontal disease, failed root canal therapy, trauma, resulting inadequate bone width and bone height. Although ideal treatment would be to perform the ridge augmentation necessary to achieve great results.

The global narrow dental implants market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of dental diseases and geriatric population are the same factors which increase growth of narrow dental implants market. Narrow dental implants market gaining popularity among clinician as another means to rehabilitate patients with predictable results. Dental implants market increases due to advantage of less invasive surgery, less postop discomfort and good initial stability of dental implants. Emergence of robotic dental surgery or automated dental implant has added more benefits in dental implant market. Robots can safely conduct dental surgeries like implantation with more accuracy and agility in a narrow space like oral cavity. Successful robotic technology is also a major factor which can contribute to fuel narrow dental implants market.

The global narrow dental implants market is segmented on basis of product type and end user:

Segmentation by Procedure Root form dental implant Plate form dental implants

Segmentation by Material Type Titanium implants Zirconium implants

Segmentation by End User Dental hospital and clinics Dental research laboratories Other



Regionally, the global narrow dental implants market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due high adoption of advanced products. The American association of oral and maxillofacial surgeons reports that upwards of 50% of all Americans between the ages of 35 and 45 have lost their teeth in their life. Europe also show high witness growth in narrow dental implants market followed by North America. However, the narrow dental implants market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period due to high disposable income and increase expenditure in healthcare.

Some of the players operating in the global narrow dental implants market ASTRA TECH Implant Systems, BioHorizons implant systems, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Bredent medical GmbH & Co.KG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Dentatus, 3M Company and others.